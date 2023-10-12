The Vaccine War: Oscars library invites Vivek Agnihotri's film for Academy Collections

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The official poster of The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has not been able to churn out big and perform well at the box office but that is not keeping the film from being recognised globally. The director of the film on Thursday took to his social media accounts to inform that The Vaccine War's script has been invited and accepted in the 'Academy Collections' by the Oscars library.

In his post, he expressed his happiness and wrote, ''I am happy that for hundreds of years more and more serious people will read this great story of Indian superheroes.''

Check out his post:

Box office report of The Vaccine War

The film has not been performing well ever since it was released on September 28. So far, The Vaccine War has collected nearly Rs 10 crore nett in India. The film opened to just 85 lakh and minted nearly Rs 6 crore in its opening extended weekend.

About the film

The film stars Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles, and Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, and Girija Oak in supporting roles. The Vaccine War tells the story about the development of Covaxin in India during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also sheds light on the efforts of Indian scientist, mainly females, involved in the making of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The film was released in theaters in several different languages including English, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, among others.

The makers of the film also annouced on Thursday that moviegoers will be able to catch the film in cinemas in just Rs 99 on Friday, October 13, which is celebrated as the National Cinema Day.

It is based on the book 'Going Viral' by Prof Balram Bhargava of Indian Council of Medical Research.

