Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, other TV stars charging THIS whopping amount per episode

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: The popular dance reality show is back to entertain the audiences with its 10th season. The season started with a bang on 3rd September and is already topping the charts. This year, several prominent TV celebs are gracing the show including Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, actress Nia Sharma, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, Tiktok star Faisal Shaikh, Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar, Dadi aka Ali Asgar among others. While the show has begun airing, fans certainly have curiosity regarding how much their favourite celebrities will be paid for participating in the show. Let's take a look.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik, who is currently showing her tough side in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most popular faces in the telly town. The actress got unparalleled fame after winning Bigg Boss 14. She is known for her appearances in TV series such as Chotti Bahu and Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas. The actress is reportedly charging Rs. 7 lakh per episode.

Shilpa Shinde

The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame actress Shilpa Shinde has carved her place in the television industry over the years. The actress emerged as the winner in Bigg Boss season 11 and amassed a massive fan base. Now, she is back to capture hearts on the dance reality show. It is reported that she is charging Rs. 5 lakh per episode.

Faisal Shaikh

The Tiktok star Faisal Shaikh, who recently made his television debut with Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is now showing his ‘jhalak’ on the dance show. Reportedly, he is charging Rs. 10 lakh per episode for the show.

Nia Sharma

Actress Nia Sharma never fails to make headlines with her bold looks. The actress is super active on social media and now she is set to win the fans with her moves in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She is reportedly charging Rs. 2.5 lakh per episode.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

The actor became a household name after starring in the popular television show Kundali Bhagya. He has now put on his dancing shoes as he embarks on a new journey with the dance reality show. The actor reportedly charges Rs. 2.5 lakh per episode.

Ali Asgar

Ali is known for his role as 'Dadi ji' in The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor is now back to capturing hearts with his dancing style and is reportedly charging Rs. 2 lakh per episode.

