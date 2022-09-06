Harry Styles' lip-lock with Don't Worry Darling' co-star Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival goes viral | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER//@FILMUPDATES Harry Styles kisses Nick Kroll on the lips at the Venice Film Festival.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles planted a kiss on none other than his 'Don't Worry Darling' co-star Nick Kroll. In the video from the event, you can see Styles and Kroll finding each other in the crowd after the film's premiere. The two actors, both looking dapper in blue suits, kiss each other on the lips and embrace as onlookers cheer, etonline.com reported.

The moment comes amid a highly publicised time for the 'Don't Worry Darling' cast. Earlier on Tuesday, Olivia Wilde was forced to address rumours of an ongoing feud with the film's female lead, Florence Pugh.

When the Venice Film Festival released its line-up of attendees for the day's events, Pugh was noted to miss 'Don't Worry Darling' press conference due to a scheduling conflict with her other production, 'Dune'.

Photographs emerged of Pugh arriving in Venice after the media event and she walked the red carpet with the cast later in the day.

While Wilde was joined by the film's stars Chris Pine, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan, a reporter told her it was a "shame" that Pugh wasn't there. The reporter further asked, "Can you just clear the air and address if there's been a falling out there and if so why? Because it's something that people are discussing."

Wilde replied, "Florence is a force, and we are so grateful that she's able to make it tonight despite being in production on 'Dune'. I know, as a director, how disruptive it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I'm very grateful to her, to Denis Villeneuve for helping us."

"And we're really thrilled we'll get to celebrate her work tonight. I can't say enough how honoured I am to have her as our lead. She's amazing in the film."

"As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the Internet feeds itself," Wilde added. "I don't feel the need to contribute. It's sufficiently well nourished."

Rumours surrounding Wilde and Pugh's alleged feud stem from the director's romance with the film's leading man, Styles. Though the actress herself has not addressed their relationship, and Wilde continues to praise Pugh's work in nearly every interview given, Florence's general silence and absence from promoting the film has sent shockwaves of curiosity throughout the industry.

