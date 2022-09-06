Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchant tease fans with announcement photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHWERSMERCHANTT Parth, Niti, Kishwer's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 wraps shoot

The Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor starrer show first premiered in 2014 and has been garnering love till date. The youth-based show has had a successful run of three seasons, amassing a massive fan following, and now the show is set to comeback with its new season on popular demand. The actors recently announced the new season as they shared a picture from the shoot wrap.

On Tuesday, Kishwer Merchant, who played the role of Noyonika Malhotra in the series, took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with her co-stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor announcing the new season. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan trio can be seen looking all smiles as they pose by the beach. Sharing the post, Kishwer wrote, "This Love-Hate Relation is my favourite #kyys4onvoot It's a wrap for me, thanks guys .. enjoyed shooting with u guys this season too (sic) ."

The star-cast also took to their Instagram stories and shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the last day of shooting. Kishwer Merchant took to her Instagram stories and shared her look. She wrote, "Noyonika one last time."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHWERMERCHANTTKishwer Merchant's Instagram story

Niti Taylor shared a glimpse from the beach shoot, as she was seen sitting on a bench beside the beach.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NITITAYLORNiti Taylor's Instagram story

Parth Samthaan also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Last day shoot of KYY4. Insta Live today evening. See you!!!(sic)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THE_PARTHSAMTHAANParth Samthaan's Instagram story

As soon as Kishwer dropped the picture of the shoot wrap, fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement about the new season. One user wrote, "This is soo so special ufff thanks mam for this moment you shared with us". Another user wrote, "All I need is this, sooo happy". Many others dropped crying and heart emojis. Parth also took to the comment section to take a hilarious dig at her co-star. He wrote, "See you in season 9." Niti also commented, saying, "It’s such a nice picture."

