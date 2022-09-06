Fawad Khan to share screen with former cricketer Wasim Akram in 'Money Back Guarantee': Reveals first look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@WASIMAKRAMLIVEOFFICIAL@FAWADK Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram comes together for 'Money Bank Guarantee'

The charming actor, Fawad Khan recently took to Instagram to share the poster of his upcoming movie 'Money Back Guarantee' (MBG). The actor is all set to share the screen with the former cricketer Wasim Akram. This will be the debut movie of the veteran cricketer. Fawad shared the poster by captioning it as "Unveiling the first look of our next movie Money Back Guarantee". We have seen Akram on the fields and commentating for the matches. It will be really eye catchy to watch Wasim Akram acting besides Fawad Khan.

Fawad also revealed that an official teaser of MBG will be out on September 9 at 10 a.m. The rest of the cast includes Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem. The film is directed by Faisal Qureshi and is set to hit the theatres on April 21. 2023.

The actor also has another movie in his pipeline, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'. According to Variety, this Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic 'Maula Jatt' stars Mahira Khan. Where Fawad Khan plays the titular role, Mahira Khan essays the role of Mukkho. The movie focuses on the story of the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt.

Fawad had earlier told Variety, “It gives me immense pleasure and is an honor to play the role of the legendry Maula Jatt. It was an absolute joy working with the team. I wish us all the very best of luck to all and I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I enjoyed during the making.” Mahira Khan added that it was a unique experience for her as an actor.

The film will be distributed in Pakistan by renowned cinematographer and distribution strategist Nadeem Mandvivalla through his company Mandviwalla Entertainment. The movie is slated to release on October 13.

