Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo: Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj's dancing skills win hearts

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most awaited reality shows on Indian television. It is finally coming up with its 10th season with a new set of contestants. The dance reality show will premiere on COLORS channel. The makers on Sunday dropped the promos of the show introducing this season's contestants including Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Nia Sharma. Sharing the video of Shilpa Shinde the makers captioned the post, "Shilpa Shinde aayi hai phir ek baar reality television par aapka dil churaane, par iss baar, ek anokhi jhalak ke saath!"

Take a look:

For the unversed, Jhalak Dikhhla Ja will mark Shilpa's return to TV after 5 years. Prior to Jhalak, she had appeared in Bigg Boss in 2017. Her fans are super excited to witness their favourite star back on screen. They bombarded the post with their sweet wishes. One of them wrote, "Winner SHILPA returns." Another said, "Looking so adorable in this pink outfit." A fan also wrote, "Your presence on the jhalak manch is enough to win our hearts. You are our favourite. My family is very excited for you. Will watch this show on my for u."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will also feature Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat who was ousted from the hit show after he participated in the reality show. Check out his promo below:

Dheeraj Dhoopar who was seen in Kumkum Bhagya will also be seen shaking a leg at the stage of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Nia Sharma who enjoys a massive fanbase will also be participating in the show. Nia

Niti Taylor and restaurateur Zorawar Kalra will be seen participating in the upcoming season of the celebrity dance reality show. The show is all set to make a comeback on the small screen after a five-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. On the judging panel, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi have come on board. The show is most likely to premiere in September.

