Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor evicted in a shocking elimination during semi-finals

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Popular television actresses Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor were evicted in a shocking double elimination during the semi-finals. The two enjoy a huge fan following on social media and were one of the most talked about contestants on the show. It came as a shocker when the two were eliminated from the dance reality show judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

After the elimination, Nia took to her Instagram Stories and shared a post for her fans. The actress wrote she is happy with her journey in the show. She also requested fans not to start 'unnecessary trends' or call the show 'biased' saying nobody has done her wrong.

Talking about her journey in JDJ 10, Niti writes on social media, "This has actually been a roller coaster ride for me, from the beginning to the end! Firstly I will begin with thanking everyone for showering so much love to me, and supporting me in this beautiful journey.. I want to thank my little baby @theakashthapa.. With all our nok jhok & with all the love.. You have always been my biggest cheerleader and angry wala leader too… you know how much I adore you and respect you! You are my child for life and noone can take that away.. you have been the most accommodating, cutest thing! When I met you, I remember stalking you and I am like bhaishaab this guy has some other level of energy and what style- and in the initial days for me it was only to match up to you and your level. And today proudly I can say I danced with Akash Thapa and I matched his level. You are an amazing dancer, and so so graceful never stop doing what you love, and at such a young age you have achieved itnaaa saaraa and you know how proud I am and I wish and hope all your dreams come true and I will be the happiest for you."

She added, "@rutuparekh92 where to begin- you have been the hardest task master but you are pure love, when people left you still stood with us, when people had to leave early you still stood with us, you were the backbone of this group, made sure I always give my best and your messages always made my day better. You believed in me.. scolded me, sunayaaa bahut but all for my betterment & you know I always told you ki this is how I improved and became better.. when we were torn apart, you didn’t shed a tear but only told us it’s fine main hoon na with you guys, don’t worry we will overcome this. And that did happen, you are the best teacher anyone can have, my best washroom partner, my best teeth waliiiii. My favourite person.. my mummyyyy!!! Whoever comes under you will be the best guided… I wish you all the happiness in the world! Always keep smiling and burping❤️

Thank you Jhalak for this opportunity!"

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' airs on Colors.

