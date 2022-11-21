Shah Rukh Khan gets diamond-studded nameplate for Mannat, photos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMSRK SRK

Shah Rukh Khan and his house Mannat have caught everybody's attention, thanks to the stunning nameplate. The actor, who often treats his fans from the balcony of his house has chosen a diamond-studded nameplate. As it went up, SRK fans were seen gathering outside the house and clicking photos with it. Shah Rukh's fan clubs shared pictures of this new swanky nameplate on social media which got viral.

In the pictures, two diamond nameplates could be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right. Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it.

The 'Chak De India' actor's bungalow is indeed one of the most famous places in Mumbai and his fans routinely visit his house to get clicked, and the actor also greets his fans on different occasions from a platform above it.

Talking about his work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Recently, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser which got massive responses from the audience. Apart from that, he also has director Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's next action thriller 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan will show up in Salman Khan 'Tiger 3' to enact a thrilling sequence.

'Pathaan' as well as the 'Tiger' and 'War' franchises ('War' being the superhit film where Hrithik Roshan plays RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal) are three important pieces of the spy universe unspooled by Yash Raj Films.

"Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for 'Tiger 3' immediately after the release of 'Pathaan', thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise. In Aditya Chopra's spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe," a well-placed source revealed to IANS.

SRK's shoot schedule for 'Tiger 3' is being planned immediately after January 25, 2023.

