Jungkook Dreamers Performance: How BTS RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin & J-Hope reacted to FIFA 2022 opening ceremony

Jungkook Dreamers Performance: South Korean sensation, BTS' member Jungkook was on fire as he headlined the glittering opening of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. In the nearly hour-long ceremony famous Kpop band's Golden Maknae as he performed "Dreamers" for the 60,000-capacity stadium. Surrounded by dancers, the international superstar and South Korean supporter set the standard for World Cup opening ceremonies to come.
Supporting Jungkook's Dreamers performance at FIFA 2022 were his bandmates. RM, Suga, J-Hope and V aka Kim Taehyung watched the ceremony from their houses and cheered loudly for BTS' youngest member. They lauded his incredible performance and hyped him a bit more. The K-pop stars took to social media to share videos of them enjoying Jungkook's act.
Suga cheers for Jungkook's Dreamers performance
Suga was eagerly waiting for Jungkook's act during FIFA. He began with the countdown and posted multiple screenshots from Jungkook's act.
V aka Kim Taehyung and Yeontan cheer
BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and his black-and-tan Pomeranian dog, Yeontan, too watched Jungkkok at FIFA 2022 World Cup Opening ceremony. He shared a story on Instagram.
RM thinks Jungkook's act at FIFA World Cup 2022 was lit
BTS leader, RM, lauded Jungkook for his act during FIFA World Cup 2022. He shared two Instagram stories with fire emojis over them.
BTS Friendship Tattoo: Designer reveals what Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook tattoos mean
BTS Jin's latest photos prompt ARMY to churn out best pickup lines, watch fans flirt with K-pop star
J-Hope had goosebumps after JK's Dreamers at FIFA
J-Hope posted a small video as he watched Jungkook's Dreamers at FIFA and shared that he had goosebumps.
Jungkook Dreamers at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony video
Jungkook showed off his cool dance moves at the FIFA World Cup opnening ceremony. Hastags 'Jungkook' and 'Jungkook in Qatar' have gone viral on social media. Stills from his electric show at the FIFA opening ceremony have been shared by fans clubs on social media and BTS fans could not get enough of him.
Jungkook performed Dreamers at the opening ceremony and was joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The song was officially launched before the FIFA opening ceremony.