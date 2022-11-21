Monday, November 21, 2022
     
Jungkook Dreamers Performance: How BTS RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin & J-Hope reacted to FIFA 2022 opening ceremony

Jungkook performed Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony. The K-pop star received the loudest cheers from his bandmates RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin & J-Hope. Watch JK's video from FIFA 2022 and how BTS members reacted to it.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: November 21, 2022 8:26 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/BTS_TOSHAOT7 Jungkook Dreamers Performance: How BTS members reacted

Jungkook Dreamers Performance: South Korean sensation, BTS' member Jungkook was on fire as he headlined the glittering opening of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. In the nearly hour-long ceremony famous Kpop band's  Golden Maknae as he performed "Dreamers" for the 60,000-capacity stadium. Surrounded by dancers, the international superstar and South Korean supporter set the standard for World Cup opening ceremonies to come.

Supporting Jungkook's Dreamers performance at FIFA 2022 were his bandmates. RM, Suga, J-Hope and V aka Kim Taehyung watched the ceremony from their houses and cheered loudly for BTS' youngest member. They lauded his incredible performance and hyped him a bit more. The K-pop stars took to social media to share videos of them enjoying Jungkook's act. 

Suga cheers for Jungkook's Dreamers performance

Suga was eagerly waiting for Jungkook's act during FIFA. He began with the countdown and posted multiple screenshots from Jungkook's act. 

India Tv - Suga watches Jungkook's Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSuga watches Jungkook's Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022

V aka Kim Taehyung and Yeontan cheer

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and his black-and-tan Pomeranian dog, Yeontan, too watched Jungkkok at FIFA 2022 World Cup Opening ceremony. He shared a story on Instagram.

India Tv - V aka Kim Taehyung watch Jungkook's DReamers at FIFA World Cup 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAMV aka Kim Taehyung watch Jungkook's DReamers at FIFA World Cup 2022

RM thinks Jungkook's act at FIFA World Cup 2022 was lit

BTS leader, RM, lauded Jungkook for his act during FIFA World Cup 2022. He shared two Instagram stories with fire emojis over them. 

India Tv - BTS RM watches Jungkook's Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBTS RM watches Jungkook's Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022
J-Hope had goosebumps after JK's Dreamers at FIFA

J-Hope posted a small video as he watched Jungkook's Dreamers at FIFA and shared that he had goosebumps.

India Tv - BTS J-Hope watches Jungkook's Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBTS J-Hope watches Jungkook's Dreamers at FIFA World Cup 2022

Jungkook Dreamers at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony video

Jungkook showed off his cool dance moves at the FIFA World Cup opnening ceremony. Hastags 'Jungkook' and 'Jungkook in Qatar' have gone viral on social media. Stills from his electric show at the FIFA opening ceremony have been shared by fans clubs on social media and BTS fans could not get enough of him. 

Jungkook performed Dreamers at the opening ceremony and was joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi. The song was officially launched before the FIFA opening ceremony. 

