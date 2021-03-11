Jasmin Bhasin teases Aly Goni for being too busy on phone, asks 'Ki Pardhaan-Mantri Aein'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASMIN BHASIN Jasmin Bhasin teases Aly Goni for being too busy on phone

Television reality show Bigg Boss 14 witnessed the change of equation between Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who entered as Best friends. The duo won many hearts with their stint in the show and ever since fans have been praising their chemistry. Now that the show is over, people on social media are asking the couple as to when they will be getting married. The duo even got a nick name, 'Jasly.' Their playful camaraderie has kept fans entertained for a while now. On Thursday, Naagin actress teased Aly about being too busy for her.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture in which she is poked fun at Aly as he is busy on a phone call. Jasmin is sticking out her tongue at him, who ignored her and continued to be on the phone.

"Ki Pardhaan-Mantri Aein Jina Busy Tu Rehna Ae alygoni #JB #JasminBhasin #AlyGoni #Jasly," she captioned her Instagram post. Responding to her post, Aly wrote, "Arey arey asli pradhan mantri toh aap ho hum toh chote mote mantri hai."

On Wednesday, Aly shared a cute picture of them together. He wrote: "I am much more me when I’m with you. #alygoni #sheraly #jasly."

For those unversed, Aly entered the show in order to support Jasmin but she got eliminated and he made it to the grand finale. Jasmin also accompanied Aly to Kashmir where she celebrated his birthday along with his family members. Pictures and a video of Aly cutting the cake and Jasmin standing beside him went viral.

The couple became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.