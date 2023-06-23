Inspector Vivek from CID is a Bengaluru college professor now, photo goes viral | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LINKEDIN Inspector Vivek

C.I.D is a beloved television series of the 90s that went on for 2 decades and still has a special place in everyone's hearts even after it went off air in 2018, due to its awesome cast and stellar content. The crime-thriller aired on Sony TV, from January 1998 to October 2018 with fans revisiting the series from time to time even today. All those who have watched the show know the characters by heart. In some surprising news, a photo of the actor Vivek Mashru who played Inspector Vivek on the TV show has been resurfacing on the internet.

It is being widely shared as fans reminisce the golden C.I.D days.

Vivek Mashru thanks fans for remembering him

Recently, some Twitter users, reminiscing about the good old days of C.I.D shared pictures of the series including some of Vivek as well. A Twitter handle shared his picture captioning it "If you know him, your childhood was awesome,". The actor who left the glamour world was quite moved by this gesture.

He gained a lot of love as he retweeted one of the fan tweets with a caption that read "Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always." After his response fans were eager to deep dive and found out more about his current life.

What is Vivek doing now?

The famous actor has been on a long break from the industry and is leading a happy and peaceful life with his family in Bengaluru. He is currently working as a professor at a Bangaluru-based university. As per his LinkedIn profile, Mashru now serves as the director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum, at the CMR University in Bengaluru.

About C.I.D

The evergreen Sony TV show is a crime-drama that involves an investigation bureau specially designed to nab criminals that aren't within the police's reach. It is a classic show that has been an integral part of many childhoods. It is head by three cops, ACP Pradyuman, Sr. Inspector Daya, and Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, played by Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Aditya Srivastava, respectively. The show also featured a much broader cast with Kavita Kaushik, Gaurav Khanna, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ashutosh Gowarikar and many others. It even welcomed many celebrity guests like Kiara Advani, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra among others.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry & Monika Bhadoriya VS Asit Modi controversy | Explained

Latest Entertainment News