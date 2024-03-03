Indian Idol 14: Vaibhav Gupta takes home trophy, wins prize money of Rs 25 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vaibhav Gupta

Vaibhav Gupta has been declared the winner of the 14th edition of Indian Idol and took home prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The winner was announced by evergreen singer Sonu Nigam, who judged the first three seasons of the show. On the other hand, the first runner up was Subhadeep Das Chowdhury, second runner up Piyush Panwar received Rs 5 lakh prize money and the third runner up Ananya Pal received Rs 3 lakh prize money.

The legend Sonu Nigam returned to the stage with a bang and impressed everyone with his power-packed performance.

The top 6 finalists of the show were Ananya Pal, Anjana Padmanabhan, Adya Mishra, Vaibhav Gupta, Piyush Panwar and Subhadeep Das Chowdhury. The show was hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala. Vishal Dadlani returned to the show as a judge while Kumar Sanu and Shreya Ghoshal replaced Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar.

