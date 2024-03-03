Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: American singer Akon arrives in Jamnagar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akon

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash is in full swing. Over the last three days, the grand event has been graced by celebrities from all industries, be it the popstar Rihanna, former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates and Sachin Tendulkar among others. Popular American singer Akon arrived in India to perform at the pre-wedding celebrations. Akon was spotted at the airport and was greeted by the paps while he was being escorted safely to the car under heavy security. Videos of him are going viral on social media. Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement.

One user said, "Finally he arrived". Another user said, "Chamak Chalo reunion". "My favourite singer", wrote another user. The third user wrote, "He is amazing".

For the unversed, musician Akon teamed up with music composer Vishal and Shekhar to create Chammak Challo for Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor 2011 starrer Ra.One. The song became a hit number and topped the charts within no time.

Global popstar Rihanna took centre stage at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event and transformed it into a RiRi concert in India. For the event, Rihanna wore a fluorescent green bodycon with a shimmering gown.

The pre-wedding festivities will continue till March 3. Apart from Diljit and Rihanna, Arjit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan and Ajay-Atul will perform at the event. Other stars including Robyn, Fenty, Jay Brown and Adam Blackstone are also included in the list of performers.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant.

Also Read: 'Only reason...', Singer Rihanna reveals why she left India right after her performance in Jamnagar

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh grooves with dancing queen Karishma Kapoor to song Kinni Kinni | WATCH