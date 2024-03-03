Diljit Dosanjh grooves with dancing queen Karishma Kapoor to song Kinni Kinni | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh and Karishma Kapoor

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have been all over the internet for the past few days. Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh broke the internet with his latest performance on the hit song Kinni Kinni at the pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. The surprising element in the performance is the 90s dancing queen Karishma Kapoor. Diljit Dosanjh took to his social media and shared a clip of him grooving with Karishma Kapoor happily.

Along with the video, he wrote in the caption. "Kinni Kinni with dancing queen...@therealkarishmakapoor." The video of the duo performing on the hit track is now going viral on social media. Fans thronged the comment section excitedly seeing both performing together. One user said, "Dil jeet liya sabka!". Another user said, "You guys are twinning ". "ICONICCCC!!!!", wrote the third user. In the video, Diljit Dosanjh was dressed up in an all-white outfit, while Karishma Kapoor looked every bit stunning in the white shimmery attire. She had minimal wake-up apart from the jewellery.

Apart from Karishma Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh made Kareena Kapoor dance to the tunes of Proper Patola. In the video clip, Kareena Kapoor gave in to the song and grooved to it. On the stage, Saif Ali Khan was also seen.

The pre-wedding festivities will continue till March 3. Apart from Diljit and Rihanna, Arjit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan and Ajay-Atul will perform at the event. Other stars including Robyn, Fenty, Jay Brown and Adam Blackstone are also included in the list of performers.

Before the pre-wedding festivities, a community meal was organised in Jamnagar, where Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani personally served food and interacted with villagers. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant.

Also Read: Isha Ambani exudes elegance in Chanel, poses with kids Aadiya and Krishna | See Pics

Also Read: Watch: Mukesh and Nita Ambani's filmy dance performance at Jamnagar gala