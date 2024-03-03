Watch: Mukesh and Nita Ambani's filmy dance performance at Jamnagar gala

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mukesh and Nita Ambani's filmy dance performance at Jamnagar gala

The pre-wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant is being discussed all over the world. The couple's pre-wedding started from March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day event is not only attended by big Bollywood stars, but also international faces like Rihanna, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg have graced the events. On the second day of the pre-wedding ceremony, Mukesh Ambani also danced with his wife Nita Ambani, A video of which has now surfaced.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani dance to Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani looked very happy at the pre-wedding of their son Anant Ambani. Both of them even came up with a dance performance on stage. It can be seen in the video that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are dancing to Raj Kapoor's iconic song 'Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua'. During this, Mukesh Ambani was seen in a kurta-pajama. Whereas, Nita Ambani looked very beautiful in a golden color saree.

Watch the video here:

Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir also set the tone

All the stars of Bollywood participated in the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranveer Singh, and many other stars performed tremendously on stage. At the same time, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Aditya Roy Kapur attended this special event of the Ambani family.

Rihanna graced the ceremony with her performance

On the first day of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony, pop star Rihanna stole the show with her performance. She performed on her hit songs, which included 'We Found Love'. Apart from this, Rihanna also congratulated Anant and Radhika on their marriage from the stage during her performance.