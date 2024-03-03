Isha Ambani exudes elegance in Chanel, poses with kids Aadiya and Krishna | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Isha Ambani with her twins Aadiya and Krishna

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his fiancée Radhika Merchant have been the talk of the town ever since it began. They are known for their grandeur, extravagance, and traditional rituals. From star-studded guest lists to lavish decorations and stunning outfits, these pre-wedding festivities have all the elements of an extravagant affair. Isha Ambani made everyone's heads turn with her embellished Chanel couture and the pictures are now going viral on social media.

Isha Ambani in the pictures is seen donning a stunning black embellished dress. She posed with her twin children Aadiya and Krishna. The young entrepeneur looked every glamorous in a cut-sleeved black-hued bodycon dress with embellishments. Isha Ambani's kids Aadiya wore an adorable black frock while Krishna looked cute in a tuxedo. Celebrity stylist Anita Shroff Adjania took to social media and shared a series of pictures of Isha. Along with the pictures, Anita wrote in the caption, "Look 2, @_iiishmagish in @chanelofficial couture".

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar were attended by several popular personalities, be it Bollywood celebrities, sportspersons or international business tycoons. Some of these personalities, who joined the celebrations in Jamnagar include Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suhel Seth, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Suniel Shetty, Anand Mahindra, DJ Bravo, and Ivanka Trump, among many others

The pre-wedding festivities will continue till March 3, 2024. Apart from Rihanna, Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, and Ajay-Atul will perform at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. Foreign stars like Robyn, Fenty, Jay Brown, and Adam Blackstone are also included in the list of performers. Global popstar Rihanna's power-packed performance in Jamnagar is all over the internet. The singer set the stage on fire with her chartbuster songs and mesmerising stage performance.

