Manisha Rani's first post after winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is finally here | See Photos

Manisha Rani, who was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, has finally won the title of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Manisha entered the dance reality show through a wild card. She impressed fans and judges in no time. With this, she has also become the second wild card contestant to win the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa trophy. Manisha has made her first post on social media after her victory.

Manisha's Instagram post

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner was announced during the grand finale episode held on March 2, 2024 and Manisha Rani won the title. After becoming the winner of the show, Manisha shared the first post on social media and gave the credit for the victory to someone else. The actress has shared many pictures with the trophy from the grand finale. The social media sensation has expressed her feelings with photos.

Manisha Rani has given the credit of her victory to the fans. He wrote in the caption of the post, "Dreams do come true. Today there are fewer words to praise you. A small girl from a small village in Bihar dreamed big. And to fulfill that dream, the whole of India came together." Thank you to all those who gave me so much love in the journey of Jhalak and also got me the trophy, this is all I can say."

Manisha Rani further wrote, "What can I say in praise of you? You have become our life. I am very happy. After hard work today I am going to sleep like a baby and this has happened only because of my fans. .Family. Very blessed."

Bigg Boss OTT loss but Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 victory

For the unversed, Manisha Rani got popularity from Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Even though she could not become the winner and had to be content with becoming only the second runner-up, Manisha had made her place in audiences' hearts. And now finally her dream of lifting a real show trophy has also come true.

