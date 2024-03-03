TV actor Surabhi Chandna ties knot with long time boyfriend Karan Sharma in Jaipur | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Surabhi Chandna ties knot with long time boyfriend Karan Sharma

TV actor Surbhi Chandna got married to her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on Saturday, March 2. Surbhi took saat pheras with Karan Sharma at the Chomu Palace Hotel in the Chomu district located near Jaipur, Rajasthan. Recently, photos and videos of the actor's haldi and mehendi were continuously going viral on social media. Now photos and videos of their wedding have also surfaced. Surbhi's bridal entry is also being hailed on social media. The Ishqbaaz actor danced her way out to the groom.

Surbhi Chandna's good friend and co-star Mansi and Shrenu Parikh have also shared a video of Surbhi on their Instagram stories, in which she can be seen taking the bridal entry. In this video, it can be seen that Surbhi is seen dancing on the song 'Maine Pyar Kiya Tha'. After this Karan comes to take Surbhi to the stage. Along with this, another video is being seen on social media, in which Surbhi and Karan are seen holding hands. During this time, happiness can be clearly seen on the faces of both.

Surbhi Chandna's different bridal look

Surbhi kept her bridal look unique. The actress wore a contrasting lehenga, not red or pink, but gray and pastel. A lot of heavy work was done on her lehenga. Along with this, she completed her bridal look by keeping her hair open with the necklace and maang tikka. Whereas, the groom Karan wore a gray colored sherwani and golden turban.

Surbhi-Karan's love story

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma dated each other for almost 10 years and they are now married. Surbhi never revealed her relationship in media, though she used to share pictures with her boyfriend on Instagram. Just a few months before the wedding, Surbhi introduced Karan to the world.

