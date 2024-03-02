Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani WINS, becomes 2nd wildcard contestant to lift trophy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manisha Rani wins popular dance reality show.

Manisha Rani, wild card contestant of the season, scripted history by becoming the winner of the popular dance reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

With this, she has also created history by becoming the second wildcard contestant ever to lift the trophy. The former Bigg Boss contestant had managed to make a place in the hearts of fans, viewers, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judges with her dance skills after half of the season had passed.

Before announcing the winner of the season, hosts Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani announced the top 3 finalists, that were Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim and Adrija Sinha.

The season was judged by Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi.

Earlier, actor Sonu Sood also priased Manisha and hoped her to win the season.

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Huma Qureshi were present during the finale to promote their upcoming film Murder Mubarak.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 contestants

Talking about the show, at the beginning of the show, Shiv Thackeray, Sangeeta Phogat, Shriram Chandra, Tanisha Mukherjee, Anjali Anand, Rajeev Thakur, Karuna Pandey, Urvashi Dholakia and Aamir Ali were seen as the contestants.

After this, the makers made the entry of Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh, Awaaz Darbar, Glenn Saldana, and Nikita Gandhi, which proved to be a hit.

Deets about past wild card winner

This is not the first time that a wild card has won the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Earlier, 14-year-old Teriya Magar had lifted the trophy as a wild card against Salman Yusuf Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari in season 9