'Only reason...', Singer Rihanna reveals why she left India right after her performance in Jamnagar

Rihanna's first-ever performance in India was power-packed and unforgettable. The singer set the stage on fire with her hit tracks and mesmerising dance moves. Recently, the pop singer went live on Melissa Forde's Instagram. During the live session, Rihanna spoke about her love for India and why she had to leave India immediately after her performance in Jamnagar.

Melissa Forde began an Instagram live session and Rihanna was initially surprised. She covered her face and asked, "Is this live for real?". She then expressed her love for India and said, "I had the best time in India. I only had two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because my kids are (unclear audio). I have to come back."

Global popstar Rihanna took centre stage at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event and transformed it into a RiRi concert in India. For the event, Rihanna wore a fluorescent green bodycon with a shimmering gown. While performing on the stage, Rihanna also expressed her gratitude to the Ambani family and said, ''Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight... In honour of Anant and Radhika’s wedding... Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.''

The pre-wedding festivities will continue till March 3. Apart from Diljit and Rihanna, Arjit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan and Ajay-Atul will perform at the event. Other stars including Robyn, Fenty, Jay Brown and Adam Blackstone are also included in the list of performers. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant.

