HanuMan actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to Nicholai Sachdev in Mumbai | See Pics

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is in the headlines for all the right reasons. The South actress recently got engaged to Nicholai Sachdev in the presence of their family and close friends. Varalaxmi took to social media and since then the couple have been receiving love and blessings on social media.

The actress shared a bunch of pictures and wrote in the caption, "Engaged...Love, laughter and happily ever after..#nicholaisachdev". Fans flooded the comment section to congratulate the new couple. One user said, "Congratulations". Another user said, "Congratulations varu". Celebrities including Sundeep Kishan, and Anurag Kashyap too showered their blessings and congratulated the couple in the comment section.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar looked every bit stunning in a white and golden border silk saree. She accessorised her outfit with diamond set jewellery and a bun with gajra attached to it. While her fiance Nicholai Sachdev looked handsome in a white shirt and dhoti. For the unversed, the couple have known each other for 14 years.

Varalaxmi is the stepdaughter of actress and director Radhika Sarathkumar. She gained recognition after starring in the 2012 film Podaa Podi. Her other notable works include Veer Simha Reddy, Yashoda, Michael, Vikram Vedha, Sathya, Mr Chandramouli, Maari 2, Chasing, Kannitheevu and Agent among others. She was recently seen in 2023 hit HanuMan. Directed by Prashant Varma, the film also starred Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Deepak Raj Shetty and Vennela Kishore among others. The film fared well at the box office. HanuMan tells the story of a man who accidentally attains superpowers and clashes with one who is desperate to get his own.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will next be seen in a Tamil language action film, which will be written and directed by Dhanush. The upcoming project will also star Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayram, S.J Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj and Aparna Balamurali among others.

