Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding celebrations: Day 3 itinerary revealed

Anant Ambai and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations have been the talk of the town ever since it began on March 1 in Jamnagar. With who's who of the entertainment, and sports industry, not just from India but around the world attending the event in Jamnagar, billionaire Mukesh Ambani has left no stone unturned to make it a grand event in the country. Pictures and videos from the event are doing rounds on social media.

The three-day pre-wedding bash began with much fanfare. Now the itinerary of the third day has been revealed and is going viral on social media. According to the schedule, Tusker Trails was organised from 10:30 am to 2:00 in the afternoon. In the schedule, the dress code for this particular event was casual.

Day 3 pre-wedding schedule

The next schedule was for the evening at 6:00, in which the event was named as the Valley of the Gods. Guests' dress code as mentioned in this program is ethnic. Following the event, maha aarti will be performed and dinner will served to the guests. Artists including Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Monali Thakur, Arijit Singh, Neeti Mohan and Lucky Ali will be performing tonight. Global icon Akon too will be setting the stage on fire for the pre-wedding bash.

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremonies have begun with their Lagan Lakhvanu on February 16 in Jamnagar. 'Lagan Lakhvanu' is an auspicious Gujarati ritual wherein written invitations are offered to Gods to seek their blessings. Following this, the wedding invitations are then given to close family and friends- thus marking the beginning of the celebrations.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant.

