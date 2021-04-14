Indian Idol 12: Swami Ramdev graces Ram Navami special episode, recalls taking sanyaas 27 years ago

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IDOLARUNITAFC Swami Ramdev graces Ram Navami special episode of Indian Idol 12

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is all set to amp up the festivities with its Ram Navmi special episode in the coming weekend. While the contestants will add magic with their soulful voice, Yoga guru Swami Ramdev will be gracing the stage. The singing-based reality show has already struck a chord with the viewers and the guests every week made it even more irresistible. After Rekha and AR Rahman, Swami Ramdev interacted with the contestants and boosted their confidence, enjoying their soulful performances.

In the upcoming episode, Swami Ramdev recalled that it was on Ram Navmi 27 years ago when he decided to take sanyaas. He revealed that he got a new life that day which is why Ram Navmi holds a special place in his heart. The y6oga guru left all the amenities and comfort of life and started living a simple life. He also blessed the contestants and claimed that their voices gave him goosebumps. Swami Ramdev also shared yoga tips with all the fabulous contestants on the sets

The Ram Navmi episode will feature the top contestants singing some amazing songs enhancing the festive mode as they will give each performance with full zest. The host Jay Bhanushali, judges and young talented singers are super excited to have the biggest Yoga Guru on board as a chief guest. Neha Kakkar also revealed that she is excited to hear Ramleela live on the Indian Idol 12 stage.

"I am very excited to be part of this upcoming episode as I have never got a chance to watch or listen to the stories of Ramleela. During my childhood, I was occupied with the Jagraata functions and it is for the first time in my life that I will be listening to Ramleela stories live through this show," she said.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12 is hosted by actor Jay Bhanushali currently, after its host Aditya Narayan tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to his Instagram, Aditya shared a picture with his wife and informed his fans that the couple has tested positive. He wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass." Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar took to comments to wish them a speedy recovery. She wrote, "Get well soon!!"

