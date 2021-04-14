Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar excited to hear Ramleela stories live on the show, says ' it will be my first time

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar excited to hear Ramleela stories live on the show

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar is excited to hear Ramleela stories live on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Neha, who is one of the three judges on the show revealed that she is excited about the upcoming Ramnavmi Special. In the episode, top contestants will sing songs magnifying the festival mood. They will narrate the story of Ramleela through their performances. Neha is excited for the special episode as this will give her a chance to listen to Ramleela.

"I am very excited to be part of this upcoming episode as I have never got a chance to watch or listen to the stories of Ramleela. During my childhood, I was occupied with the Jagraata functions and it is for the first time in my life that I will be listening to Ramleela stories live through this show," she said.

On a related note, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will make an appearance in the singing reality show as the guest. Earlier, veteran Bollywood actress Rekha had graced the show and gifted a beautiful Kanjivaram saree to Neha Kakkar as she met her after her wedding to Rohanpreet Singh. The actress said a saree was the "most beautiful attire" someone could wear, which is why she decided to present the newly-married singer with a saree.

"It's always said whenever you meet someone newly-wed you should pour them with your blessings. I believe a saree is one of the most beautiful attire someone can don. So, I decided to gift Neha a saree only," she said.

Indian Idol 12 is hosted by actor Jay Bhanushali currently, after it host Aditya Narayan tested positive for the coronavirus. Taking to his Instagram, Aditya shared a picture with his wife and informed his fans that the couple has tested positive. He wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass." Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar took to comments to wish them a speedy recovery. She wrote, "Get well soon!!"

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Mumbai reported record high Covid infections lately due to which the government has imposed night curfew and Section 144 in the state.