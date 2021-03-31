Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VISHALDADLANI Indian Idol 12: After Neetu Kapoor, Rekha graces reality show; plays tabla on Vishal Dadlani's head

Indian Idol is one of the most popular and longest-running reality shows on the small screen. Year after year, fans witness talented singers unleashed by judges. Similar is the case with this year's Indian Idol 12 which is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya and hosted by Aditya Narayan. Time and again, the makers introduce new twists in the show and invite various celebrities on special episodes. Just recently, the viewers witness Neetu Kapoor gracing the show and reliving fond memories of her late husband Rishi Kapoor. And next in line is none other than the very graceful legendary actress Rekha.

The makers announced the special episode with a video which was shared on the official Instagram handle of the channel along with caption reading, "Judiye #IndianIdol2020 ke sabse khubsurat musical Raat, Mallika-E-Ishq Rekha ke saath Iss Shanivaar - Ravivaar, Raat 9:30 baje sirf Sony par."

While everyone was all set for the episode, singer Vishal Dadlani surprised even more by sharing some behind-the-shoot pictures on the photo-sharing app. In the same, he revealed how it was a 'surreal' experience when the actress played a special ‘tabla-roll’ on his head and kept on calling him 'Vishu ji' in her 'deep voice.' Not only this, but the composer even wrote about how it was a great experience to dance with 'most expressive dancer ever.'

Sharing his experience, Vishal wrote, "Surreal day! Swipe!! 1. The legendary #Rekha ji pulled off a sneak-attack and surprised me with a gentle tabla-roll on my head. 2. Chance mila toh...of course I'mma dance with the most expressive dancer ever. (She also called me Vishu-ji all day! That deep voice, though...uff!)"

The special episode will be aired over the upcoming weekend and will show various participants crooning some of her popular songs from various films.

Meanwhile, when Neetu Kapoor appeared on the show, she spilled beans on some unknown facts about her relationship with the late actor. Sharing an event, Neetu revealed that during the shooting of a romantic song, the duo was not on talking terms since she had broken up with Rishi.