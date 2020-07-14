Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYTVOFFICIAL 'Indian Idol 12' to have online audition amid coronavirus pandemic

Singing reality show "Indian Idol" is set to start online audition for its 12th season owing to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The Sony TV show will open the online audition from July 25 and participants will have to upload their video on Sony LIV app. Singer Aditya Narayan, who will host the music show, recently recorded a song promo for "Indian Idol", which was shot maintaining social distancing guidelines.

"Recording the promo was really fantastic. I felt so privileged that I would be singing for India’s most reputed singing reality show. I’m loving the reaction of the audience regarding the promo.

"I would like to invite all the aspiring singing talent to participate in 'Indian idol 12' by recording their video and uploading it on Sony LIV app from July 25. This time, give 'Indian Idol' audition sitting at your home just by a click," Aditya said in a statement.

On the basis of their selection, the aspirants will be called to Mumbai for the main auditions.

The show, to be judged by singer Neha Kakkar, music composers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, is expected to go on air later this year.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage