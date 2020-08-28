Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RENUNAGAR Indian Idol 10 fame Renu Nagar admitted to hospital in critical state after boyfriend dies by suicide

Indian Idol fame singer Renu Nagar is in the ICU. Renu's boyfriend Ravi allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on Wednesday night, states Aaj Tak report. Hearing the news of her boyfriend's death, Renu got sick and fainted later which he was admitted to the hospital. Renu lives in Alwar, Rajasthan and her condition is critical. Renu's lover Ravi was taken to the hospital where he took his last breath at around 11 pm. There is no information about why Ravi ate the poisonous substance.

The reports further state that Ravi and Renu escaped from the house together a month ago. Renu's father accused Ravi of luring her away from the house. Both had returned five days ago. Ravi was released by the police after Renu Nagar recorded his statement.

Ravi Nat belongs to a town in Bharatpur district. He lived in a rented house in Alwar. He used to come to Renu's house to learn tabla. During this time, the closeness between the two of them had increased. It is being said that he was already married and also had two kids who were living in his hometown.

Ravi's body was shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, informed the police as per PTI.

"Ravi Shankar and Nagar had eloped and the girl's father had lodged an FIR against Shankar on July 1. The police traced them on August 24. Since then, the man was living in his house in Bharatpur," the police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

