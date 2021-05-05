Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HIMESH RESHAMMIYA Himesh Reshammiya recalls how Kishore Kumar re-recorded a song inspired by Lata Mangeshkar's rendition

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya has recalled the time when the late Kishore Kumar wanted to re-record a song, inspired by the nuances rendered by Lata Mangeshkar as the female voice. The two playback legends were recording for Himesh's father Vipin Reshammiya.

"My father Mr. Vipin Reshammiya recorded a song which was for both male and female voice. The female voice was sung by the legend Lata Mangeshkar ji and Kishore Kumar, who had already recorded it once. But after listening to Lata ji's version he wanted to sing that song again as he also wanted to achieve those nanoscopic details in his singing," Himesh said.

He said the song couldn't be released, but added that he still has the melody and would release it soon. Himesh was speaking while judging the music reality show "Indian Idol 12" on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is going to be a Kishore Kumar 100 songs special episode. The music stage is all set to pay a rich tribute to the legend of Indian music - Kishore Kumar.

Taking to the Instagram, Himesh updated his fans about the same. "kishore da special...This week on #indianidol is the legend Kishore Kumar ji 100 songs special #music #song," he wrote.

Keeping alive the spirits, Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar, who is one of the popular singers, will grace the stage of Indian Idol season 12.

Aditya Narayan will be seen hosting the show with the judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Anu Malik on the panel.

(With IANS Inputs)