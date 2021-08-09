Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALHINAKHAN Hina Khan shares heartbreaking photos and videos of her mother cutting a cake on late father's birthday

Actress Hina Khan's father passed away in April due to cardiac arrest. The actress was very close to him and has been sharing many memories with her fans through social media. On Sunday, Hina's family celebrated her father Aslam Khan's first birthday after his death. She shared heartbreaking pictures and videos from the celebration that showed her mother cutting a cake on his behalf. In the video, Hina's mother can be seen crying remembering her father.

Hina Khan wrote, "Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life.. But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will ..I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf..she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength.. At first I wasn’t sure about posting these visuals of a courageous yet sobbing mother who’s fighting it out for THE ONE she loved and the ones who love her .. But just like we have to experience all possible human emotions."

She added, "I think to keep our social media presence as real as possible.. we must show the vulnerabilities.. the teary eyes, the sobs and grief .. Because we must accept us as a whole human being .. with all sides .. hopefully this will make us more tolerant to accept everyone else .. And that I learned from my beloved Father .. I humbly request everyone to keep him in your prayers.. I will always love you dad.. We will always love you..Happy Birthday Daddy cool."

Hina was not in Mumbai when she got the news of her father passing away due to a cardiac arrest on April 20. Hina tested positive for Covid soon after she came back for her father's funeral and quarantined herself at home. Sharing a post, Hina shared her turmoil of not being able to comfort her mother after her father's death since she was covid positive.

"A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz. Let thr be light..Dua," she wrote.