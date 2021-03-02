Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYANARAYAN Has Aditya Narayan quit hosting Indian Idol 12? Here's the truth

Singer Aditya Narayan has been successfully hosting the reality show Indian Idol 12 season after season. However, fans were shocked when Aditya was nowhere to be found. In his place there was Bharti Singh with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa performing on the stage. Soon, many started claiming that he had bid good bye to the show due to creative differences. However, no official confirmation about the same was given by the makers. Well now, the actor-singer-host has finally revealed that reason behind his absence. Taking to social media, Aditya shared that it was because of his leg injury that he was unable to host the show and will be back this week.

In an Instagram post that Aditya shared on Monday, he wrote, "Hey! Unfortunately, I was out of action due to a gastrocnemius tear in my right calf. My sincere gratitude to friends like family @bharti.laughterqueen @haarshlimbachiyaa30 for taking over the coveted #IndianIdol stage. Thoroughly enjoyed watching the two episodes. I am back this week. Rejoice!"

Have a look:

Soon his Instagram post caught the attention of his fans who started pouring in get well soon wishes. Not only this, but commented on the same and wrote, "Love you, bro" while singer Neeti Mohan wished him a "speedy recovery."

Speaking about the show, it features singers Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani on the judges' chair.

Coming back to Aditya, he got married to the love of his life actress Shweta Agarwal in December last year and ever since has been sharing beautiful pictures from either their wedding or honeymoon. The two of them met during the shooting of their 2010 film Shaapit and fell in love.

On the work front, Aditya has been a part of films like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes and 22 days. He happens to be the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. Apart from movies, he has even hosted reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge, Rising Star 3 and Entertainment Ki Raat.