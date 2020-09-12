Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HSHIVPURI Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Himani Shivpuri tests COVID-19 positive

TV actress Himani Shivpuri, who is seen in the comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan as Katori Devi, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the news with her fans. She wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID, anyone who has come in contact with me should get themselves tested."

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan also stars Kamna Pathak, Yogesh Tripathi, Zahara Sethjiwala, Sanjay Choudhary and Vishwanath Chatterjee. The show resumed shooting for fresh episodes in July. Also, the show's producer Sanjay Kohli had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently. In a statement, he said, "I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself under home quarantine after the advice of the doctors and authorities. All those who have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you to all supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest."

On the other hand, spaeking about teh ban on working of senior actors after teh shoot resumes post COVID19 lockdown, Himani Shivpuri had said, "I was so scared to go out and shoot, I’m still scared. It’s a scary situation. But people who’re above the age should not be sidelined. In this profession, as you grow older, the work anyway lessens. They’re feeling very bad about it. We don’t even get pension, jitna milta hai woh lifestyle maintain karne me chala jaata hai. (whatever we get, we spend it on maintaining our lifestyle) As we’re growing, paise kam ho rahe hai, (money is decreasing) so we need to work."

Himani Shivpuri has been seen in many TV shows and popular films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pardes, Koyla, Anjaam, Sumit Sambhal Lega, Doli Armaanon Ki, Vishkanya and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi.

