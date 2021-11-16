'Gopi bahu bigad gyi': Devoleena Bhattacharjee's belly dance on 'Sehri babu' amuses fans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'Gopi bahu bugad gyi': Devoleena Bhattacharjee's belly dance on 'Sehri babu' amuses fans

Television popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya on Tuesday (November 16) treated her fans and followers with some killer dance moves. The actress never fails to surprise everyone with some different and unique dance styles. She often shares videos of her performing on trending songs. This time she shared a glimpse from her belly dancing session. In the video, Devoleena can be seen grooving to the popular track Sehri babu.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, she wrote, "Okay so post my beginner level my very first reel on #bellydance. @sanjanamuthreja thank you & also hoping that you would like it too, impromtu but choregraphed by yours only. I loveeeee dancing.#trendingreels #chamcham #reelitfeelit #justthebeginning #bellydance."

Take a look:

In no time, the actress was bombarded with reactions on her post by fans and followers. While some of the users couldn't help praising the TV star, others dropped some nasty comments and trolled the actress. One of the users wrote, "Gopi bahu ne kmal kar diya. Waah....hot." Another said, "Gopi bahu bigad gayi hai." Kamaal R. Khan also wrote, "hahaha." "Yrr I just want dislike button on Instagram," said a user. Some people also fat shamed her and slammed her for skin show. Some suggested her to go on a diet.

This is not the first time the actress shared her dance moves with her audience. Here we bring to you some of her most loved dance videos:

Also read: Happy Birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Rakhi Sawant to Arti Singh, celebs shower love on actress

On the work front, Devoleena became a household name after portraying the character of 'Gopi' in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and also ventured into OTT with shows 'Sweet Lie' and 'Lunch Stories'. She recently reprised her role in the daily soap with a reboot version of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The actress also rose to fame after her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal hosts curtain raiser; Aly Goni, Pavitra, Devoleena, Rashami attend as guests