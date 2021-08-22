Happy Birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Rakhi Sawant to Arti Singh, celebs shower love on actress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who's known for essaying the role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and her fearless self in Bigg Boss turns a year older today. The actress on her birthday eve treated fans to some adorable pictures of her celebrating the day. In the photos, she is seen seated comfortably on the ground surrounded by gifts and multiple cakes. As she peeps from the pile of gifts, the actress strikes a gorgeous smile for the camera. "Happy Birthday to me……And the party beginssss. Thank you all for all the gifts & flowers & cakes," she wrote thanking everyone.

Devoleena's friends and fans were pretty enthusiastic on her birthday. Making the actress' day more special, a number of them commented on her post with heartfelt wishes. While Rakhi Sawant who participated with Devoleena in Bigg boss 14 wrote, "Happy birthday to you my sweetheart baby God bless you lots of love lots of love," Actresses Dipika Singh and Arti Singh commented, "Happiest birthday dear," and "Happy birthday meri pataka," respectively. Take a look:

On the work front, Devoleena became famous after portraying the character of 'Gopi' in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and also ventured into OTT with shows 'Sweet Lie' and 'Lunch Stories'. she recently her role in the daily soap with a reboot version of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Reports are doing rounds that we might see the actress in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. According to a report in TOI, Devoleena has given a look test for the same. "We are in talks with Devoleena and are hoping for the deal to materialise soon. She has given a look test for the part and it is looking really good," the report quoted a source as saying.