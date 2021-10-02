Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Bigg Boss 15: Divya Agarwal hosts curtain raiser; Aly Goni, Pavitra, Devoleena, Rashami attend as guests

The Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere tonight. The makers have been building up excitement among viewers with eye-catching promos. The controversial reality show will see various celebrities walking into the house with 'jungle theme'. The curtain raiser of the show was hosted by Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal while Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia, Devoleena and Rashami Desai graced the event as the esteemed guests.

Going by the buzz, the contestant will be divided into three tribes under the leadership of Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tripathi. They will compete with each other and win their place in the main Bigg Boss 15 house.

This year, the theme of the controversial show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' The house has been decorated keeping in mind the jungle theme and includes a caravan, tress and grass wallpapers as well as a pitcher to feed food and water to the birds.

Earlier, Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz who will be entering the show as a contestant shared the promo video.

The premiere episode will air tonight with Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.

The contestants who have been confirmed this year are Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz. A few contestants from Bigg Boss OTT including Shamita Shetty, Partik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat will also be joining the 15th season. However, it's also being said that Jay Bhanushali is also entering as a contestant.

