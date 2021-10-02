Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 15 Contestants List: Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra, Tina Dutta and others to join Salman Khan's show

Television's most popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return with its season 15 to your small screens in just a few hours. This year, the theme of the controversial show is 'Jungle Mein Dangal.' The house will be converted into a forest in which contestants will get locked. he housemates will be divided into three teams, led by three Ex-Bigg Boss contestants. They are Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari and Gauahar Khan. As you are gearing up for the grand premiere tonight with host Salman Khan we bring to you the list of confirmed contestants. Some of your favourite celebrities are going to make it to the BB house, check them out here:

Umar Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz is all set to continue his brother's legacy. He will be seen in Salman Khan's reality show. He said, "I can't be more happy as I have always loved Bigg Boss. I want to tell everyone bawal hoga."

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra has been part of reality shows like Roadies and Love School before. While he has always been a mentor or a judge in those show, Karan will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant. Last, the actor was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta has been seen on Bigg Boss many times as a guest. Last year, she appeared on the show with Rashami Desai to celebrate their show Uttaran's success. This year, Tina will join Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant.

Donal Bisht

TV actress Donal Bisht will be seen in Bigg Boss 15. The actress confirmed that she will be a part of the show during the launch and said, "You all always wanted to see me as a contestant and know the real me. I want to tell contestants that you will have me as you treat me."

Simba Nagpal

Starting his career with Splitvilla, Simba Nagpal is currently seen in the show Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki alongside Rubina Dilaik.

Akasa Singh

Singer Akasa Singh, who is known for numbers such as 'Naagin' and 'Kheech Meri Photo', is all set to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' as a contestant. A source from Akasa's team confirmed the news to IANS and added that they are looking forward to seeing her real self in the show.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame with her lead role of Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. Last year she was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and impressed the viewers with her daredevil personality.

Reem Shaikh

TV actress Reem Shaikh, known for her leading role in the show Tujhse Hai Raabta, is all set show her real avatar in the controverisal reality show. There are rumours that the actress was approached for BB15 earlier as well but she had refused because of her daily soap.

Shamita Shetty

At the Bigg Boss 15 launch on September 23, host Devoleena and Arti revealed that Shamita Shetty will also be a part of Bigg Boss 15. Recently, she was seen in Bigg Boss OTT. The actress had earlier participated in Bigg Boss 3 but had to leave the show for her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding to Raj Kundra.

Nishant Bhat

Nishant Bhat, who was the Bigg Boss OTT first runner up, will also be joining the reality show. Nishant's journey has been much appreciated by the fans. Going by the latest report, he is in quarantine along with Pratik Sehajpal and will enter the house on October 2. Nishant has earlier claimed that it has been his dream to join Salman Khan's show.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Host Karan Johar gave an option to the top 5 Bigg Boss OTT finalists to chose to take the 'Ticket To BB 15' and leave the show. Pratik grabbed the opportunity and became the first contestant of Salman Khan's show.

Nidhi Bhanushali

Remember the old Sonu from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah'? Well, Nidhi Bhanushali left the show years ago but is still remembered for playing the role of Sonu in the popular show. She keeps making headlines for her sizzling photos on Instagram and now, she will be seen in Bigg Boss 15.

Miesha Iyer

Ace Of Space Season 1, which featured Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal, also had Miesha Iyer as the contestant. She has even been a part of Splitsvilla 12 where she became the runner up with her ex-roadie Ashish Bhatia.

Sahil Shroff

Model Sahil Shroff is a confirmed contestant for the 15th season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'. Sources from the production confirmed the news about Sahil's participation in the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to IANS.

Sahil made his debut in Hindi films with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Don', which released in 2011. He essayed the role of a young police officer named Arjun, who lends a helping hand to co-star Priyanka Chopra in her quest to chase the wily antagonist in the movie. He is also known as a contestant on the first season of the reality television competition 'The Amazing Race Asia'.