Golden Globe Awards 2024: When and where to watch in India? See complete nomination list here

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the 81st edition of the Golden Globes. Famous American stand-up comedian Joe Koy will host this prestigious event. This time, Barbie and Oppenheimer have received maximum nominations in many categories at the Golden Globe Awards. Let us know here when and where these awards will be held and when and where they can be seen in India.
When and where can you watch the Golden Globe Awards 2024 in India?
The Golden Globes 2024 is to be held in California, USA on the evening of January 7. This time the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live from the prestigious Beverly Hilton. The winners will be announced on Monday in India, January 8 morning at 6:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). It will stream live and on Lionsgate Play in India. These are subscription-based OTT platforms.
Nomination list for the Golden Globe Award 2024
Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer have received a lot of nominations in the comedy and drama categories at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. This is the nomination list for Golden Globe Award 2024
Cinematic and Box Office Achievements
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- super mario bros movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
- Oppenheimer
- Killer of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
- Maestro
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)
- Barbie
- Poor things
- Holdover
- American fiction
- May December
- Air
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Super mario bros movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Also Read: Irrfan Khan Birthday Anniversary: Babil shares unseen picture of the late actor