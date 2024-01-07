Golden Globe Awards 2024: When and where to watch in India? See complete nomination list here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Golden Globe Awards 2024: When and where to watch in India?

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the 81st edition of the Golden Globes. Famous American stand-up comedian Joe Koy will host this prestigious event. This time, Barbie and Oppenheimer have received maximum nominations in many categories at the Golden Globe Awards. Let us know here when and where these awards will be held and when and where they can be seen in India.

When and where can you watch the Golden Globe Awards 2024 in India?

The Golden Globes 2024 is to be held in California, USA on the evening of January 7. This time the 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live from the prestigious Beverly Hilton. The winners will be announced on Monday in India, January 8 morning at 6:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). It will stream live and on Lionsgate Play in India. These are subscription-based OTT platforms.

Nomination list for the Golden Globe Award 2024

Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer have received a lot of nominations in the comedy and drama categories at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. This is the nomination list for Golden Globe Award 2024

Cinematic and Box Office Achievements

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

super mario bros movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Oppenheimer

Killer of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Maestro

Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical)

Barbie

Poor things

Holdover

American fiction

May December

Air

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Super mario bros movie

Suzume

Wish

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Birthday Anniversary: Babil shares unseen picture of the late actor