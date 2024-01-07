Irrfan Khan Birthday Anniversary: Babil shares unseen picture of the late actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Babil shares an unseen picture of the late actor on his birth Anniversary

Today is the 57th birth anniversary of late Bollywood actor Irrfan. His son and young actor Babil Khan is very active on social media. Therefore, remembering his father on his birth anniversary, he has once again shared the actor's unseen picture with his fans. This picture is from the sets of the 2017 thriller, The Song Of Scorpions.

Remembering his late father, Babil Khan has shared this picture on his Instagram handle. In which Irrfan Khan is seen feeding cake to his friend and Indian filmmaker-writer, Anup Singh. The director also shared the picture on his Instagram profile and wrote that the picture is of celebrating Irrfan’s birthday near the end of the shoot for ‘The Song of Scorpions’, 2017. "The look, the smile, the hand on the shoulder, the taste of the cake, the scent of the desert, and the cheer of the team remain. The force of memory does help to accept and reconcile oneself with the grief. (January 7, 1967 -April 29, 2020)," wrote Anup Singh.

Babil has also shared the same picture and wrote, "Celebrating a man who always forgot his own birthday." Now the actor's fans are showering immense love on this post of Babil and they took a moment to remember the late actor.

Irrfan died due to this disease

Let us tell you that Irfan said goodbye to the world on April 29, 2020. The actor died due to long-term disease Neuroendocrine Tumor. He breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Talking about the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in the film 'Angrezi Medium' with Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

At the same time, Babil has also debuted in acting like his father. He started his acting career with the film ‘Kala’ released on Netflix. Triptii Dimri was seen with him in the film. He also gave a phenomenal performance in the recently released Netflix's drama series, The Railway Men.