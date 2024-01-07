'Wish we make such...' Pakistani actor Bilal Qureshi heaps praise on Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Pakistani actor Bilal Qureshi heaps praise on Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail

Pakistani actor and podcast host Bilal Qureshi took to his Instagram stories to praise Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar starrer 12th Fail. The movie made with a minimal budget was a great hit not only at the Indian box office but overseas as well. And now another neighbouring actor heaped praises on the film.

"Just loved it. I wish we could do this kind of project. A much-needed subject for the betterment of our society," wrote Bilal while sharing a poster of the movie on his Insta stories.

However, not just Bilal but several actors from different countries have praised the earnest portrayal of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma by actor Vikrant Massey. Moreover, several Indian social media users even apologised to the makers of the film on Twitter for not watching it in theatres after it's OTT release.

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail movie, which is among the superhit films of the year 2023, has now been released on OTT. 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, won the hearts of both critics and audiences and the film also made huge money at the box office. After the tremendous success on the big screen, now the makers have released this film on Disney+Hostar.

It is noteworthy that 12th Fail, released in October, is the film adaptation of the Hindi novel of the same name released in 2019. This book has been written by Anurag Pathak and is based on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar have played the lead roles in this film. Apart from them, Anant V Joshi, Anshuman Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee are also in important roles. This film directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was also highly appreciated by the critics.