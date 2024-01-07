Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Did Ranveer Singh bake a cake on Deepika Padukone's 38th birthday?

Deepika Padukone recently celebrated her 38th birthday in Mumbai. On this special occasion, the actress was spotted on a dinner date with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Moreover, her fans were keenly waiting for Deepika or Ranveer to post a photo from their date. But the actors choose to keep their celebration to themselves. However, Padukone has now taken to her Instagram profile to share a picture. The actor may not be spotted in the frame but the photo is definitely getting equal love. Many people from the industry have also wished Mastani on this post.

Deepika Padukone Birthday Celebration

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday on January 5 with her partner Ranveer Singh. The video of this couple had surfaced on social media where both were seen together on a dinner date. Now two days after her birthday, the actress has shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram. You can see a chocolate cake in the photo, on which 'Happy Birthday Baby' is written. Not only this, candles named DP are also seen on the cake. It is being speculated that this cake might have been a surprise for Deepika from Ranveer Singh. Fans are even guessing whether this cake was baked by Ranveer himself.

While sharing this photo, the actress wrote in the caption, “Thank you all for the birthday love”. Her fans have also congratulated her on her birthday on this post. Many people from the industry have also wished Deepika on this special occasion. Watch her Instapost here:

Deepika Padukone's upcoming film

Talking about Deepika Padukone's work front, she will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand's film 'Fighter'. For the first time, her pairing will be seen with Hrithik Roshan. This film will be released in theaters on January 25, 2024. Apart from this, Deepika will also be seen in director Rohit Shetty's 'Singham 3' and Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas. ​

