Akshay Kumar slams Maldives Minister, Salman, John, Shraddha urge people to explore Indian islands

Recently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep, from where some of his pictures were also revealed on social media. After PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindive islands have emerged as a perfect alternative to Maldives, which was followed by Maldives Minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majeed passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. He wrote in a tweet that India will have to face difficult challenges to compete with Maldives in the matter of tourism.

The matter didn't end there, commenting on the post, Zahid Rameez, leader of Maldives' ruling party- Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), wrote, 'Good step. However, the idea of competing with us is misleading. How can they provide the service we provide? How can they be so clean? The biggest downfall is the smell coming from the rooms.'

Bollywood actors react to Maldives Minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majeed passing hateful comments

Now Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham, and superstar Salman Khan have also given their opinion on this matter. Akshay Kumar has made a tweet, in which he wrote that it came to light about some hateful and racist comments made by prominent public figures of Maldives on Indians. "It was surprising to know that they are doing this with the country which sends them the largest number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors, but why tolerate hatred spread without any reason? I have been to Maldives many times and have always praised it, but now dignity comes first. Let us now decide to explore the Indian islands and support our tourism," wrote Akshay Kumar.

In fact, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Twitter and praised PM Modi for visiting Lakhwadeep Islands. "It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean and stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain," he wrote.

Joining hands, Bollywood actor John Abraham also took to Twitter and shared some pictures of Lakshadweep Island. "With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go. #exploreindianislands," wrote the Force actor.

Another Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor too didn't hold back and promoted the exloring Indian Islands' tag. "All these images and memes making me super FOMO now. Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, and thriving local culture, that I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti. This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands," the actor wrote on Twitter.

It is noteworthy that while sharing his Lakshadweep experience, PM Modi wrote, 'For those who want to have a thrilling experience, Lakshadweep should be on their list. I also tried snorkeling. What an exhilarating experience it was!''. This post of PM Modi went viral and many social media users said that Lakshadweep could be an alternative tourist destination of Maldives, after which objectionable comments came from the leaders of the Maldives government.

