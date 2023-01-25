DYK Shark Tank India 2 judges' businesses are running in huge losses? Harsh Goenka mocks them

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER DYK Shark Tank India 2 judges' are drowning in losses

Just like the first season, Shark Tank India Season 2 has been grabbing many eyeballs and viewers have been appreciating the show. The reality show gives a platform to new entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas and get successful business people i.e. sharks to invest in them and make their businesses big. However, it looks like sharks are not as successful as they appear to be. Shark Tank India 2 is judged by sharks Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark - Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder -- (CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.

The first season of Shark Tank India also included BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover and Mama Earth founder Ghazal Alagh. While these sharks sit in their comfortable chairs and invest their money, many people think that they are nothing in comparison to the US version of the show. Recently, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also mocked them and called them 'bleeding' as most of the sharks are drowning in losses.

Goenka said that the sharks or the judges on the business reality show 'Shark Tank India' reminds him of the 1975 American thriller movie 'Jaws' and also shared how their businesses are running in losses. He tweeted, "I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie 'Jaws' and bleeding."

Harsh Goenka also shared details about the profits made by this company through a picture of FY22 (Financial Year) profit after tax of the companies owned by these sharks. Reacting to Goenka's tweet, Shaadi dot com founder Anupam Mittal reacted and said, "I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks don’t bleed red, we bleed blue & that’s why we do what we do."

Earlier also, a social media user has mentioned in his blog that the sharks are facing losses and the show never worked for him. He wrote in his blog: "Shark Tank India has never worked for me as a show from its first season, unlike its US counterpart. In the US version of the show, every judge (Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary) is running businesses that actually turn a profit instead of riding on VC money or drowning in huge losses."

The blog also revealed in detail how each of the sharks are witnessing huge losses and that "Aman Gupta's Boat is the only company that has been profitable since its inception."

'Shark Tank India 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

