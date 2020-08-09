Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRACHI TEHLAN Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Prachi Tehlan marries Rohit Saroha, see stunning wedding pics

TV actress Prachi Tehlan married Delhi-based businessman and wildlife conservationist Rohit Saroha in Delhi on Friday. Prachi, a former captain of the Indian netball team, has worked in several TV shows including Ikyawan, Arjan and Diya Aur Baati Hum. She was recently seen in Malayalam film Mamamangam. Taking to Instagram, Prachi Tehlan has shared several stunning pictures from her wedding. She chose to wear a red bridal lehanga on her big day.

Talking about her wedding, Prachi earlier in an interview with Times of India said, "It is going to be a small wedding with 50 people in attendance. The interesting part is that we were dating each other seven years back for a short span of time. We had met during my cousin’s wedding. He liked me during that time, we dated for some time but things didn’t work out. We reconnected during the lockdown and within a month, everything was finalised and now we are planning to get married soon. He is also a jaat, and our families are super excited about our wedding."

Prachi Tehlan said she never planned to get married, but things just fell into place.

“If you would have asked me two months back, I would have said that I don’t have plans to marry for at least three years. But it is said that marriages are made in heaven, and now, I truly believe in it. My fiance Rohit and I connected during the lockdown. Just revisited the bond we shared for eight years. We both thought that we should now decide to spend life with each other. I just had the gut feeling that he is the man I want to spend my life with,” the 26-year-old said.

She also opened up about Rohit, saying, “Like me, his life is also a rollercoaster ride, which we connected on. And he is tall. (laughs) He is from the same community as mine. My family and his family know each other well. And of course, a lot many other things.”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage