Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya reunite post Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot, share loved-up photo

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress Divyanka Tripathi has reunited with the love of her life, husband Vivek Dahiya. The actress was in Cape Town to shoot for filmmaker Rohit Shetty's adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now that she is back, she is spending quality time with her husband. Vivek Dahiya took to Instagram to share a lovestruck picture with the TV actress. He captioned it: "Let’s catch up! #TogetherAgain."

In the pictures, Vivek and Divyanka can be seen on a beach in color-coordinated outfits, sharing smiles and enjoying each other's company. Fans also flooded the post to express their happiness at the duo's reunion. A fanpage wrote, "Awieeee am crying.. can't tell you both how much happy am to see you both together.. touchwood.. aise hi apne fans ko khush karte rahe aap log." Another wrote, "Awwwww awwwww awww so soo so happy to see you both.. Nazar Na Lage."

Before starting the journey of the reality show, Divyanka had revealed that this is the first time since they got married in July 2016 that they are apart for so long. "This is the first time after our marriage that I am leaving Vivek alone for so many days. We have got emotional many times. For the last week, we have been preparing ourselves for this day when I will leave for Cape Town. Leaving him and going makes me very sad," she told IANS.

As Divyanka flew away to Cape Town, Vivek penned down an emotional note for her and also encouraged her for the tasks. He recalled how the actress refused to have body doubles in YHM and did her own stunts.

"Took us a lot of consideration for KKK owing to the current scenario. But then we went with the notion-the show must go on! Ever since, I was dreading tonight when I would have to see you off at the airport and return to an empty house (which is home only when you’re around) ; where every tiny thing would reminds me of you," he wrote.

"I’m super kicked about this adventurous journey of yours, been watching past episodes videos and have a strong feeling you’re going to ace it my NCC girl. You jumped off the plane smilingly, you’ll sail through this because you have it in you. I know this for sure because I still remember you often chose to do your own stunts in YHM denying the need for a body double. Live it up my lady, you’re made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I’m going to sleep on your side of the bed :)," he added.

This year, TV actors like Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raj Jain, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari and Mahekk Chahal will be seen in the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.