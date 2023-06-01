Dipika Kakar reveals suffering miscarriage, says ‘it hit me very badly’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKAKAKAR Dipika Kakar reveals suffering miscarriage

Dipika Kakar and Shoiab Ibrahim are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The actress is pregnant and is in her third trimester. In a recent interview, she revealed that she had been pregnant before and had suffered a miscarriage. She also opened up about how challenging that phase was for her.

Speaking to TV Times, she said, "That was the first time I had conceived and the entire family, including me and Shoaib, were in a different zone altogether. We planned the delivery even though it was very early but it’s very natural, you start thinking about all of this. You start building expectations."

She added, "When the unfortunate thing happened, it hit me very badly. Shoaib stood like a rock for me because I don’t remember him being sad in front of me. No one in the family got upset in front of me. I reached home and started crying but my mother-in-law was extremely supportive. Nobody made me feel like something horrible had happened."

Dipika went on to say, "I took my number of days to come out of it. I was undergoing a treatment and that took a very heavy toll on my body. You can’t get out of it alone, you need your family. You need your husband to be there with you."

Recently, the actress opened up about motherhood. Speaking to ETimes, she said, "I'm saying this because I'm an old school person and I feel when a baby is born he/she needs their mother (initial years mein Maa ka saath hona zaruri hai). This is how we have seen kids being raised around us. When we would study our moms to wake up early and sit with us. I want to live these moments with my child and enjoy it. That is the phase I want to go through and experience it. When you say that this is the best phase that I'm enjoying right now, you are absolutely right. This life has been my dream."

For the unversed, the actress tied the knot with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 and announced her pregnancy last year.

