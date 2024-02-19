Devon Ka Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria ties the knot with longtime beau Vikas Parashar | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonarika Bhadoria with Vikas Parashar

Sonarika Bhadoria, who is best known for her role as Parvati in Devon Ka Dev Mahadev tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vikas Parashar on February 18. The wedding took place at Nahargarh Palace in Ranthambore. Pictures and videos from their grand wedding ceremony are going viral on social media.

In the video clip, the couple are seen exchanging garlands during their varmala moment. Sonarika Bhadoria looked stunning in a red and gold lehenga with floral embroidery in it. The actress paired it with a half-sleeved choli, which had old threadwork and a red dupatta with borders tucked on her head. She completed her look with jewellery, a gajra-adorned bun, and rosy makeup. While Vikas donned a gold embroidered sherwani and pyjama paired it.

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple and shower blessings on him. One user wrote, "Congrats Parvati ji...". Another user wrote, "Congrats to my fav telly actress. So happy she is married to the man of her dreams. God bless both @bsonarika @vikas__parashar". "Congratulations to newly couple", wrote the third user.

Sonarika and Vikas' pre-wedding festivities began four days ago. The actress even shared pictures from the haldi and mehendi ceremony.

Who is Sonarika Bhadoria?

Sonarika Bhadoria is an actress who has worked in TV shows and has also worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hind films. She is best known for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in the TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She has also worked in other shows including Tum Dena Saath Mera, Prithvi Vallabh-Itihaas bhi, Rahasya bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and Ishq Mein Marjawan. She has predominantly worked in Telugu films including Jadoogadu, Speedunnodu, and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam. He has also worked in Hindi films including Saansein, Indrajit and Hindutva.

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh announces his next film Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveils poster

Also Read: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly sets internet on fire with her dance to song Barso Re Megha