Riteish Deshmukh announces his next film Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveils poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming film

Riteish Deshmukh made his mark as a director with Ved in 2022, which turned out to be a blockbuster. Now. the actor is all geared up for his next directorial venture titled, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The actor announced it on social media. Along with the poster, he also wrote a length note.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote on Instagram along with the poster, "In the annals of history, there emerges a figure who transcends mere mortal existence—a legend, an icon, an eternal flame of inspiration. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valor, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries. "

"Our deepest aspiration has always been to immortalize his awe-inspiring journey on the grand canvas of cinema—a journey of epic proportions, depicting the rise of a boy who defied the invincible, sparking the flames of Swarajya. A rebel whose courage knew no bounds, he didn’t just rule land, he conquered hearts, earning the endearing title of ‘Raja Shivaji’, he further added.

Riteish Deshmukh made his debut as a producer in Marathi Cinema with Balak Balak in 2013. He made his Marathi acting debut in Lal Bhaari in 2014 and as a director in Ved in 2022. The film also starred Jiya Shankar, Genelia D'Souza, Khushi Hajare, Salman Khan and Ashok Saraf among others. Ved tells the story of a depressed alcoholic who finds redemption when his ex-lover's orphaned daughter decides to live with him. However, the young girl puts forth a condition for her adoption.

Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming projects

Apart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he will next be seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2. He will be playing the role of antagonist. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Raid 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 15 this year.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's adorable moment with fans, paparazzi goes viral | WATCH

Also Read: BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone presents award for THIS category, video goes viral