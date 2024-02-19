Selena Gomez's adorable moment with fans, paparazzi goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Selena Gomez

The moment you hear Selena Gomez's name, the first thing that comes to your mind is the popular show Wizards of Waverly Palace and her songs which people groove to today. The American singer these days is in the headlines for all the right reasons. A video of the singer and actress is going viral on social media in which she gave the paps a little ramp and clicked a few selfies with fans before she left.

In the video, as usual, Selena Gomez looked elegant and exuded confidence in the little black flare dress. She paired it with black stockings and heels. She had wavy curls and minimal make-up with bold red lipstick.

Fans were in awe of her confidence and took to the comment section to appreciate and praise her. One user wrote, "the way Selena gave the paparazzi a little walk for their pictures and then told them she’s going to dinner and they listened….she is so powerful". Another user wrote, "SELENA MARIE GOMEZ THE MODEL THAT YOU ARE!!!!!!!". "Selena Gomez walking for the paparazzi for their pics and then taking selfies with her fans. No one can make me hate her", wrote the third user.

Selena Marie Gomez popularly known as Selena Gomez is a singer, actress, businesswoman and producer. She made her acting debut as a child actress in the TV series Barney & Friends, Wizards of Waverly Palace.

Selena Gomez has notable popular tracks which people still go gaga including People You Know, Love You Like A Song, Single Soon, Who Says, Fetish, Same Old Love, Come & Get It, Back To You, Feel Me and Slow Down among others. Her recent song Calm Down featuring Rema topped the charts and is still popular today.

Not only for songs she is popular she has also starred in several films including Monte Carlo, Another Cinderella Story, and Neighbours 2. She also has voiced for popular animated films including Hotel Transylvania She has also shows, i.e. Only Murders in the Building, a food show Selena + Chef.

