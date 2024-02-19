Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly sets internet on fire with her dance to song Barso Re Megha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rupali Ganguly

Anupama became a household name after Rupali Ganguly showcased her strong acting skills. Apart from this, Rupali Ganguly always stays connected to her fans through social media. Recently, she shared a post in which she is grooving happily to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic song Barso Re Megha.

In the video, Rupali Ganguly is seen wearing a yellow saree and dancing her heart out to the song. Fans took to the comment section to praise the actress. One user wrote, "Itne time hojata hai Anupama ko aisa khush hotey dekhe, chalo reels mai hi happiness sahi". Another user wrote, "Uff gorgeous rups luv u mam". "Thank you for making my morning beautiful...my prettiest".

Rupali Ganguly is currently ruling TV screens by essaying the titular role of Anupamaa. Along with her, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah and others. The show has a massive fan following and has been doing well on TRP as well.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly is the daughter of film director Anil Ganguly. The actress began her acting career as a child at the age of seven in her father's film Saaheb in 1985. She made appearances in films including Angaara, and Do Ankhen Barah Hath as a teenager. Ganguly made her breakthrough, after venturing into television with her portrayal of medical intern Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical series Sanjivani in 2002. She received further recognition with her portrayal of Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhaiin 2004. She is also a part of many Hindi theatre plays in her career and some of her plays are Oye Ki Girl Hain, Selfie, and Patte Khul Gaye.

Rupali continued to appear in numerous successful television series, notably Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi , following which she took a sabbatical from acting. After a seven-year hiatus, she returned with the soap opera Anupamaa.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's adorable moment with fans, paparazzi goes viral | WATCH

Also Read: BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone presents award for THIS category, video goes viral