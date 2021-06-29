Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DEVOLEENABHATTACHARJEE Devoleena Bhattacharjee shows off her belly dancing skills, fans troll her & say 'Gopi bahu ye kya'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. She rose to fame with the daily soap 'Saath Nibhaana Sathiya' and went on to do the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Every now and then, she keeps on sharing posts on her social media handle and leave fans mesmerized. Yet again, she did the same when she shared another video of herself performing belly dance. The actress in the Instagram video can be seen wearing a beaded belt and paired it up with a black and pink sports bra. While many of her followers were impressed with her moves, there were others who trolled the actress and said that it's the opposite of what she portrays on the screen asked her, "Gopi Bahu Ye Kya?"

Sharing the Instagram reel, Devoleena captioned, "Practice. Practice. Practice. In love with this dance form. I am not yet learnt properly to post a full dance. Still learning. But i am sure as soon as i finish my course will share with you all for sure. Till then enjoy this…"

A comment on the post read, "Gopi bahu ye kya (What's this Gopi bahu)?" Another person wrote, "Do slowly otherwise your backbone pain will start again." A third person commented, "Amazing devo dii."

This isn't the first time when Devoleena has shared any video she has previously sharing dance videos on Bollywood or Indian tracks. Check out some of them here:

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Devoleena opened up about the fact that she is not ready to reveal her boyfriend's name in public. She said, "I am not ready to reveal my partner’s name just yet. He is also not comfortable about making his name public since he doesn't belong to the industry. People will start sending him friend requests and following him on social media, which we don’t want at this stage. I prefer to keep my personal life under wraps."

Not only this, she even revealed that marriage is on cards for her but only when the pandemic situation improves. "I’m planning to get married next year. Let’s see how things go. I don’t talk much about these things as I’m superstitious and scared of the evil eye. Hopefully, all things will go right and well," said Devo.

On the work front, she was last seen as a proxy contestant on Bigg Boss 14, after Eijaz Khan left midway due to professional commitments.