Will '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone work in Bollywood? Look what he said!

If you still haven't watched erotic drama 365 Days on Netflix, then you are definitely missing out on some real fun! Based on a novel by Blanka Lipinska which goes by the same name, the first part of the trilogy saw Italian actor Michele Morrone playing the lead role of a Sicilian mobster named Massimo Torricelli. Not just his acting but also his good looks and his bad-boy evil grin got everyone's attention so much so that he became an overnight sensation. His popularity rose in India as well and reports of the model, actor, singer, and fashion designer being approached for Bollywood films by various filmmakers including Karan Johar started doing rounds. But, is he actually keen on doing Hindi films? Find out what the actor said!

In an interview with Bombay Times, Michele opened up about various Bollywood offers coming his way and said, " I would love to do a Hindi film. As an actor, I love challenging roles and they can sometimes make you uncomfortable. I believe when you’re uncomfortable, that’s when you start creating magic.”

Not only this but he even opened up about his love for Indian culture, music, colours and beauty of what our film creates and said that the industry's reach is undeniable. Morrone further said, "I am honoured and humbled. My team has been approached for Bollywood projects, and that’s why we’ve expanded there. I don’t know much, but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome can be."

A few days back, some private pictures of the actor went viral on the internet after which he condemned the theft and wrote, "As an actor your life becomes public. But, as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, and I'm a huge fan of privacy. It is never ok to invade someone's privacy and it's very disrespectful. What happened is a big offence to me."

He even thanked his fans as he wrote, "I really wanna thank all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally."

For those unversed, Michele is a celebrity who was plucked from obscurity and became a star during the lockdown last year. Before doing 365 Days, he was working as a gardener in an Italian village. He currently enjoys a huge fan following of over 12 million on Instagram and the number majorly comprises of women. Speaking about the film, it has a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and enjoys huge viewership numbers not just in the world but also in India.

